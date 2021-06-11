Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar is building up her stamina post COVID recovery

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in April, is trying to rebuild her stamina post her recovery from the deadly disease.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:59 IST
Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in April, is trying to rebuild her stamina post her recovery from the deadly disease. On Friday, she shared a selfie from her workout session saying rebuilding stamina is tough, but she loves it.

The actor took to her Instagram handle and motivated her fans to exercise by sharing a stunning selfie post her workout session. In the picture, Bhumi could be seen sporting a lilac sports bra along with black jeggings. In the caption, she wrote, "Post covid stamina building is tough but I love it! #happy #grateful #strong."

The post received more than 55 thousand likes within a couple of hours of being shared. Bhumi had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 and was under home quarantine until she finally tested negative on April 17.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi, who was last seen in Amazon Prime's horror thriller 'Durgamati', will be soon seen in the upcoming romantic-drama 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni is slated for a September release this year. Besides this, she also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer 'Takht' in the pipeline. (ANI)

