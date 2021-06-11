Left Menu

Anil Kapoor shares throwback pictures with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino

Evergreen Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Friday, took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a couple of throwback pictures of himself with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 17:06 IST
Evergreen Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Friday, took a trip down the memory lane as he shared a couple of throwback pictures of himself with Hollywood legends Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor shared the pictures on his Twitter handle, along with the tweet, "Throwback to one of my best memories! With the two greatest actors of all time, my go-to acting reference points, inspirations, and the reason I continue to love what I do...being an actor."

In the first picture, Anil could be seen deeply engaged in a conversation with De Niro while both sat on a couch. In the second one, Anil is seen striking a pose for the camera with Al Pacino. Having displayed his craft in the west with movies like 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol', 'Slumdog Millionaire' and the hit TV series '24', Anil too is a global actor today.

Other than that, in Bollywood, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles.

Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

