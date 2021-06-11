Checkmate COVID Viswanathan Anand face-off against Aamir Khan on Sunday

Indian chess grandmaster and former world chess champion Viswanathan Anand will play a 'simultaneous exhibition' match against celebrities and businesspersons to raise funds for The Akshaya Patra Foundations COVID-19 relief feeding efforts.

The charity event is a part of 'Checkmate COVID Celebrity Edition' by Chess.com India and Prachura Padakannaya, CEO - Xcetra Talent Management, in association with Akshaya Patra.

It will be held on June 13 at 5.00 PM and live-streamed on Chess.com, India's official YouTube channel.

Checkmate COVID series will have five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand play 10 Indian celebrities and business leadersfive at one goin one-hour simultaneous games.

These are: actors Aamir Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh, singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Manu Kumar Jain - MD of Xiaomi India, Nikhil Kamath - Co-founder of Zerodha, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Prachura Padakannaya.

''Since March 2020, the Foundation has served over 128 million meals to people from vulnerable communities, who are facing difficulty arranging food for themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic and containment measures to curb the outbreak'', the statement said.

