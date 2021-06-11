Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish, David Letterman, among others to come together for Paul Mooney's memorial service

A group of comedy giants will be coming together to assist in the preparation of American comedian Paul Mooney's memorial service. Tiffany Haddish, Chris Tucker, David Letterman and other stars will be helping to ensure that the late comic's life is celebrated in the right way.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:16 IST
Late comedian Paul Mooney (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A group of comedy giants will be coming together to assist in the preparation of American comedian Paul Mooney's memorial service. Tiffany Haddish, Chris Tucker, David Letterman and other stars will be helping to ensure that the late comic's life is celebrated in the right way. According to TMZ, Mooney's memorial service, which is slated to go down on June 23 at the Roosevelt Hotel's ballroom, will be physically attended by Haddish and actor Marla Gibbs, while Tucker and George Wallace are expected to honour the comedy veteran virtually.

Additionally, Letterman, the Angela and John Witherspoon Foundation, actor Tim Reid, comedian J. Anthony Brown, and Richard and Tina Lawson are amongst the peeps who have contributed towards the cost of the event. Invitations have also been extended to Eddie Murphy and Dave Chappelle. The news of Mooney's death first circulated on the internet last month on May 19 after he died of a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, at the age of 79.

A star-studded tribute later took place for the late comedian at the famed Hollywood Laugh Factory on May 27, which was attended by Murphy, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart among others. The City of Oakland even decided to commemorate him by declaring May 19 as 'Paul Mooney Day'. (ANI)

