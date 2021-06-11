Left Menu

Arjun Kapoor is high on Euro Cup 2020 fever

As Euro Cup, 2020 is set to kick start from June 12 with Italy locking horns with Turkey in Group A match at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday expressed his excitement for the upcoming European championship.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 19:35 IST
Arjun Kapoor. Image Credit: ANI
As Euro Cup, 2020 is set to kick start from June 12 with Italy locking horns with Turkey in Group A match at Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Friday expressed his excitement for the upcoming European championship. The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a short stop motion video of him in which he could be seen kicking a football out in the open. In the caption, he wrote, "Euro Cup fever got me like..."

The post from the 35-year-old actor received more than 14 thousand likes within a couple of hours of being shared. Arjun, who is an avid Chelsea FC fan, had last week shared a celebratory post after Chelsea won the Champions League finale against Manchester City on May 29. Celebrating the win, he wrote, "We are the Champions of Europe !!! #ktbffh @chelseafc."

The Euro 2020 opening match between Italy and Turkey will kickstart at 12.30 am IST following the opening ceremony. The ceremony will reportedly feature a virtual performance by U2 stars Bono and The Edge with the DJ Martin Garrix. On the work front, Arjun whose last release was 'Sardar ka Grandson', co-starring Rakul Preet Singh, has 'Ek Villain Returns', and 'Bhoot Police' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

