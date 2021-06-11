Left Menu

McDonald's shuts some Indonesia outlets over BTS meal frenzy

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 20:20 IST
McDonald's was forced to briefly shut some outlets in Indonesia earlier this week when the launch of a limited edition meal inspired by K-pop group BTS sparked frenzied excitement and fears of coronavirus contagion. Videos shared with Reuters showed scenes of chaos on Wednesday, with upturned tables and chairs and delivery riders massing inside and outside of restaurants, prompting concerns about super-spreader events in a country with one of Asia's most stubborn COVID-19 outbreaks.

There have been big BTS buildups elsewhere, including the Philippines, where a special app has been created and videos have appearing on social media apps like TikTok, of McDonald's staff in multiple outlets mimicking the boy band's moves. McDonald's will release The BTS Meal next week, comprising nuggets, a soft drink fries and two dipping sauces.

ABS-CBN News in the Philippines quoted a McDonald's statement saying preparations were being made for high demand, including reinforcement of safety protocols. (Writing by Nur-Azna Sanusi, Angela Johnston and Martin Petty Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

