Star Tribune wins Pulitzer for Floyd coverage
- Country:
- United States
The Star Tribune, of Minneapolis, has won a Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for its coverage of the May 25, 2020, killing of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that tore through the city.
Floyd, a Black man, died as he was being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds sparked a wave of protests, first in the Twin Cities and then nationwide.
Star Tribune journalists covered the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters burned buildings including a police station. The Pulitzer board called the coverage “urgent, authoritative and nuanced.” Chauvin was later convicted of murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
George Floyd's family to hold Houston concert marking death
In Minneapolis, officers shoot and kill suspect, sparking small protest
Sheriff's deputies in Minneapolis fatally shoot murder suspect -local media
Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered
Minneapolis crews clearing intersection where George Floyd was murdered