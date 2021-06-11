Pulitzers honour coronavirus pandemic, US protest coverage

The Pulitzer Prizes awarded a special citation to the teen who filmed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Darnella Frazier.

The New York Times won the public service award Friday for its coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, while the Star Tribune of Minneapolis won the breaking news award for its reporting following Floyd's killing. The Associated Press won two awards, sweeping the photography category.

