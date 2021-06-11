James Corden faces backlash over 'culturally offensive' segment of his TV show

British comic and TV host James Corden is facing backlash after a petition recently labeled the 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' segment of his 'Late Late Show' as "culturally offensive." The CBS show's recurring segment has Corden asking his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't provide an answer, they have to eat a "gross" food option.

While it's been a recurring segment for years, according to Fox News, one woman's social media video calling it "racist" for mocking Asian foods has gone viral. "Wow it all looks so terrible," Kimmel reacted, to which Corden laughed and called the smell of the foods "really disgusting" and "horrific."

Advertisement

The user, whose real name is Kim Saira of California, shared a clip of Jimmy Kimmel's appearance on the 42-year-old's show in which he had to choose between a bull penis, a thousand-year-old egg, pig blood curd, and a balut. The video has been viewed over half a million times since Saira posted it, leading her to create a petition on Change.org. In it, Saira called the segment "incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive" and added that it "encourages anti-Asian racism."

"We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air," the petition read. As per Fox News, the exact clip of Kimmel participating in the sketch during Corden's show in 2016 has been viewed over 27 million times on YouTube. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)