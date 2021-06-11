Left Menu

James Corden faces backlash over 'culturally offensive' segment of his TV show

British comic and TV host James Corden is facing backlash after a petition recently labeled the 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' segment of his 'Late Late Show' as "culturally offensive."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:17 IST
James Corden faces backlash over 'culturally offensive' segment of his TV show
James Corden (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

British comic and TV host James Corden is facing backlash after a petition recently labeled the 'Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts' segment of his 'Late Late Show' as "culturally offensive." The CBS show's recurring segment has Corden asking his celebrity guests personal questions and if they don't provide an answer, they have to eat a "gross" food option.

While it's been a recurring segment for years, according to Fox News, one woman's social media video calling it "racist" for mocking Asian foods has gone viral. "Wow it all looks so terrible," Kimmel reacted, to which Corden laughed and called the smell of the foods "really disgusting" and "horrific."

The user, whose real name is Kim Saira of California, shared a clip of Jimmy Kimmel's appearance on the 42-year-old's show in which he had to choose between a bull penis, a thousand-year-old egg, pig blood curd, and a balut. The video has been viewed over half a million times since Saira posted it, leading her to create a petition on Change.org. In it, Saira called the segment "incredibly culturally offensive and insensitive" and added that it "encourages anti-Asian racism."

"We are holding James Corden and The Late Late Show accountable for their actions, and perpetual harm this segment causes to Asian American communities. At the very least, Asian American communities deserve an apology and this segment to be taken off the air," the petition read. As per Fox News, the exact clip of Kimmel participating in the sketch during Corden's show in 2016 has been viewed over 27 million times on YouTube. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021