Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics, Japan says
Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:24 IST
Japan's expectation is that other G7 leaders will share Tokyo's determination that the Olympic Games go ahead as planned, the Japanese delegation to the G7 said on Friday.
"It is Japan's expectation that the other members of the G7 countries share the idea of Japan," a delegation official said in English. "It is quite encouraging for us for the G7 countries to support the efforts of Japan on this occasion as well."
