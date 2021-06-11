Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception

Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for the leaders of some of the world's richest nations on Friday, taking centre stage amid three days of talks for the Group of Seven nations' premiers.

The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other most senior members of the British royal family with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present. It was their first major public event together since the funeral for the queen's husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, in April.

At the reception, held at the Eden Project, the world's largest indoor rainforest, the queen met Joe Biden as U.S. President for the first time, making him the 13th American leader she has met during her record-breaking 69 year reign.

