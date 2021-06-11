Left Menu

Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:43 IST
Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts Biden at G7 reception
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosted a reception for the leaders of some of the world's richest nations on Friday, taking centre stage amid three days of talks for the Group of Seven nations' premiers.

The 95-year-old monarch was joined by the other most senior members of the British royal family with son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and grandson Prince William and his wife Kate also present. It was their first major public event together since the funeral for the queen's husband of more than seven decades, Prince Philip, in April.

At the reception, held at the Eden Project, the world's largest indoor rainforest, the queen met Joe Biden as U.S. President for the first time, making him the 13th American leader she has met during her record-breaking 69 year reign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
4
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021