Comedian Mallika Dua mourns the demise of her mother
Comedian-actor Mallika Dua on Saturday shared that her mother, Padmavati Dua has passed away.
- Country:
- India
Comedian-actor Mallika Dua on Saturday shared that her mother, Padmavati Dua has passed away. Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, breathed her last on Friday night after fighting a long battle against COVID-19.
"She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I am sorry. I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life," Mallika grieved. For the unversed, Padmavati was veteran journalist Vinod Dua's wife. In May, she and her husband got admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.
Padmavati was a top radiologist. She was quite popular on social media for her saree collection, and for her talent of cooking and singing. Social media sensation and actor Kusha Kapila has taken to social media to pay her condolences to Mallika and her family. The two have worked together on the Amazon Prime Video series 'LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse'.
"Much of what I know of her is through Mallika and the way she would speak of her was a proof of what an inspiration she was to her. There are fewer things more wholesome than Mallika speaking about her mom. You could see her eyes light up. When she would retell her jokes, I would laugh with her and when she would speak about the food she made, my mouth would water. No one could have seen this coming...Rest in peace, Chinna Dua. Praying for the entire family," an excerpt from Kusha's post read. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kusha Kapila
- Amazon
- Kusha
- Mallika Dua
- Hasse Toh Phasse'
ALSO READ
Free Covid health insurance for Indian sellers on Amazon
Bolsonaro visits indigenous reservations in Amazon for first time
Amul celebrates Amazon's acquisition of MGM with topical ad: 'Bezos gets the lion's share'
Bolsonaro visits indigenous lands in Amazon despite protests
Researchers find declining biodiversity in wild Amazon fisheries threatens human diet