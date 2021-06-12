Comedian Mallika Dua mourns the demise of her mother

Comedian-actor Mallika Dua on Saturday shared that her mother, Padmavati Dua has passed away. Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, breathed her last on Friday night after fighting a long battle against COVID-19.

"She left us last night. My whole heart. My whole life. The only god I know. My Amma I am sorry. I couldn't save you. You fought so hard my mama. My precious. My heart. You are my whole life," Mallika grieved. For the unversed, Padmavati was veteran journalist Vinod Dua's wife. In May, she and her husband got admitted to a hospital after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Padmavati was a top radiologist. She was quite popular on social media for her saree collection, and for her talent of cooking and singing. Social media sensation and actor Kusha Kapila has taken to social media to pay her condolences to Mallika and her family. The two have worked together on the Amazon Prime Video series 'LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse'.

"Much of what I know of her is through Mallika and the way she would speak of her was a proof of what an inspiration she was to her. There are fewer things more wholesome than Mallika speaking about her mom. You could see her eyes light up. When she would retell her jokes, I would laugh with her and when she would speak about the food she made, my mouth would water. No one could have seen this coming...Rest in peace, Chinna Dua. Praying for the entire family," an excerpt from Kusha's post read. (ANI)

