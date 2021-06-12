Left Menu

Post COVID-19 I had to be patient with myself, says Katrina Kaif

The 37-year-old Bollywood star had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:13 IST
Actor Katrina Kaif Image Credit: ANI
Actor Katrina Kaif says returning to her fitness regime after recovering from COVID-19 was a slow and steady process. The 37-year-old Bollywood star had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in April.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Kaif said after testing negative she decided to let her body heal at its own pace. ''Back at it, Post covid I've had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again. ''Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she wrote.

On the work front, Kaif is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty-directed ''Sooryavanshi'', opposite Akshay Kumar. She also has the third installment of ''Tiger'' franchise with Salman Khan, a movie with Sriram Raghavan and Gurmmeet Singh's supernatural-comedy ''Phone Booth'' in the works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

