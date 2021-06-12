Left Menu

Katrina Kaif opens up on how to regain stamina post COVID

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a few tips on how to get back to exercising after battling COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:05 IST
Katrina Kaif opens up on how to regain stamina post COVID
Katrina Kaif (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared a few tips on how to get back to exercising after battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram, Katrina, who was diagnosed with the deadly infection in April, wrote, "Back at it. Post Covid I have had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise - you have to go at your own pace and listen to your body, you have good days and then days when you feel exhausted again."

Going 'step by step' is her mantra to regain stamina post COVID recovery. "Going slow and trusting your body's healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step," she emphasised.

Along with her words of wisdom, she posted a stunning picture of her in which she can be seen wearing gym clothes. Meanwhile, on the film front, reportedly, Katrina is all set to shoot for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster 'Tiger' franchise alongside superstar Salman Khan.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Sooryavanshi', which was supposed to release last year. It got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor also has 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021