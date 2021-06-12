Ganga Dussehra celebrations cancelled due to COVID-19 in UP’s Muzaffarnagar
The district will not hold Ganga Dussehra celebrations this year in view of COVID-19 norms, authorities said on Saturday.
Hundreds of devotees participate every year in the festival that involves taking a holy dip in Ganga river.
The daylong festivities and the fair were scheduled for June 20 at Shukartal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jayendra Kumar.
