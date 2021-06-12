Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana raises his voice over violation against children

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how the number of children in child labour has risen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:56 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana raises his voice over violation against children
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how the number of children in child labour has risen amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Child labour robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. COVID-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks," he said.

"Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, job loss within families is driving children to child labour," the actor added. Ayushmann has been recently appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).

Urging people to stop harmful practices against children, Ayushmann added, "Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families; Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open; Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in films 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021