Ayushmann Khurrana raises his voice over violation against children
On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour on Saturday, actor Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how the number of children in child labour has risen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, job loss within families is driving children to child labour," the actor added. Ayushmann has been recently appointed as UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children).
Urging people to stop harmful practices against children, Ayushmann added, "Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families; Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open; Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress." Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in films 'Anek', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)
