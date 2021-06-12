Left Menu

'See' gets season three order from Apple TV Plus

But getting away proves difficult, and the emergence of his brother, Bautistas Edo Voss, who threatens his family even more, according to season two plotline.Knight executive produces the series alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:20 IST
'See' gets season three order from Apple TV Plus
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple TV Plus has handed a season three order for Jason Momoa-starrer series ''See''.

The renewal comes ahead of the show's second season debut on the streamer's platform on August 27, Apple said in a press release.

''See'' is set in a future where the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Momoa plays the character of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian, in the eight-episode series, written by Steven Knight of ''Peaky Blinders'' fame.

The second season will also feature ''Army of the Dead'' star Dave Bautista.

In the sophomore chapter, Momoa’s Baba Voss will fight to reunite his family and escape from the war and politics that surround him. But getting away proves difficult, and the emergence of his brother, Bautista’s Edo Voss, who ''threatens his family even more'', according to season two plotline.

Knight executive produces the series alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. ''See'' is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021