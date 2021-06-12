'See' gets season three order from Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has handed a season three order for Jason Momoa-starrer series ''See''.

The renewal comes ahead of the show's second season debut on the streamer's platform on August 27, Apple said in a press release.

''See'' is set in a future where the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.

Momoa plays the character of Baba Voss, a fearless warrior, leader and guardian, in the eight-episode series, written by Steven Knight of ''Peaky Blinders'' fame.

The second season will also feature ''Army of the Dead'' star Dave Bautista.

In the sophomore chapter, Momoa’s Baba Voss will fight to reunite his family and escape from the war and politics that surround him. But getting away proves difficult, and the emergence of his brother, Bautista’s Edo Voss, who ''threatens his family even more'', according to season two plotline.

Knight executive produces the series alongside Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe and Jonathan Tropper, who also serves as showrunner. ''See'' is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

