Left Menu

Neerja Bhanot's brother passes away, Sonam pays condolences

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's brother Aneesh Bhanot.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:31 IST
Neerja Bhanot's brother passes away, Sonam pays condolences
Sonam Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of the late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot's brother Aneesh Bhanot. Taking to Instagram, Sonam wrote, "Om Shanti. Rest in peace Aneesh Bhanot. Thank you for everything. #Neerja #NeerjaBhanot."

Social media users have also paid condolences to the family of the deceased. "May his soul rest in peace," a user commented on Sonam's post.

"I have read his book about his sister.. he was a brilliant writer," another one wrote. Along with it, Sonam posted a throwback picture of her hugging Aneesh Bhanot, who reportedly had heart ailments.

Neerja had sacrificed her life while saving passengers from terrorists on board a hijacked flight to Karachi, Pakistan. She was only 22 when she breathed her last in 1986. Neerja's bravery had inspired the 2016 biopic 'Neerja', wherein Sonam essayed the titular role of the former.

Speaking of Aneesh Bhanot, he was a philanthropist and had written books on his sister Neerja's life -- including 'Neerja Bhanot - The smile of courage'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021