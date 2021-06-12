Valerie Bertinelli joins Demi Lovato in NBC comedy pilot 'Hungry'

American actor and TV personality Valerie Bertinelli has been roped in to star opposite Demi Lovato in a single-camera comedy pilot 'Hungry', produced by Universal Television that was ordered by NBC this April. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bertinelli will play the mother of Lovato's character in the show, which revolves around friends who belong to a food issues support group.

In the show, the group of friends helps each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better. Bertinelli plays Lisa, Teddy's (Lovato) mom, who's always quick to point out that they're also best friends. Warm and loving, she's also "a self-critical and emotional mess who has lost and gained the same 30 pounds for 30 years," per a description of the character. Lisa owns a restaurant and is constantly thinking about -- and serving people -- food.

The role will be Bertinelli's first on a scripted project since 'Hot in Cleveland' ended its six-season run in 2015. The series hails from Emmy-winning writer and executive producer Suzanne Martin, who is widely known for her work on 'Frasier'.

Bertinelli has been open about her own issues with food in the past, telling People magazine in 2017, "It's about finding balance and the forgiveness for when the scale doesn't say what you want it to say." She currently hosts two shows on Food Network, 'Valerie's Home Cooking' and 'Kids Baking Championship', and has been featured on several others.

'Hungry' scored a pilot order in April and remains in contention for 2022 at NBC along with several other comedies. The show comes from Universal Television, Hazy Mills and SB Projects. Martin executive produces with Hazy Mills' Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and SB Projects' Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin. (ANI)

