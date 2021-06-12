Left Menu

Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' makers to soon drop first song 'Dil Melt Karda'

After the recent trailer launch of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba', filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who will be producing the upcoming Bollywood mystery thriller announced that its first song 'Dil Melt Karda' will be releasing on June 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:27 IST
Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Haseen Dillruba' makers to soon drop first song 'Dil Melt Karda'
Poster of 'Dil Melt Karda' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the recent trailer launch of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Haseen Dillruba', filmmaker Aanand L. Rai, who will be producing the upcoming Bollywood mystery thriller announced that its first song 'Dil Melt Karda' will be releasing on June 15. Rai took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared the song's poster along with the caption, "What's love without a little fun? Watch the teasing and pleasing of this cute couple in #DilMeltKarda Song releasing on 15th June!"

Sung by singers Navraj Hans and Nikhita Gandhi, 'Dil Melt Karda' has been composed by Amit Trivedi with the song lyrics penned by Varun Grover. Earlier Netflix had released the first trailer of 'Haseen Dillruba', which along with Taapsee, also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The trailer of the movie looked promising, giving viewers a deeper look at the intriguing murder mystery.

It gave viewers a glimpse into the movie's engaging storyline filled with love, lust and murder, and is sure to leave fans excited. The trailer, which features a gripping storyline along with a brilliant background score, teases a love triangle, dark humour, and a twisty whodunit.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The murder mystery, which is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2, has been produced by Rai's Colour Yellow Production and T-Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021