Left Menu

Varun Dhawan says, his mother is his strength

Actor Varun Dhawan is all praise for his mother, Lali Dhawan, on her birthday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:45 IST
Varun Dhawan says, his mother is his strength
Varun Dhawan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Varun Dhawan is all praise for his mother, Lali Dhawan, on her birthday. On the special occasion, Varun took to his Instagram account and posted an adorable wish for his mother, saying she is his strength.

"Ma...She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience," he wrote. Along with it, he posted a few pictures of him posing with his mother, who is veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's wife.

Varun's post has garnered a lot of birthday wishes for his mom. "A very happy birthday to your momma," actor Nargis Fakhri commented.

"Hugs and best wishes to Lali," Malaika Arora wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun recently completed shooting for 'Bhediya' in Assam. The upcoming film also stars Kriti Sanon. Varun is also a part of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Prajakra Koli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021