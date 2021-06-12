Jessica Biel responds to fan suggesting she can't 'believably' be cast in period pieces

Hollywood star Jessica Biel used humour to respond to a fan who had suggested that the 'The A-Team' actor can't 'believably' be cast in period pieces. According to Fox News, Biel became the subject of a widely-shared tweet from August 2018 that recently surged in popularity once again. "Some people just can't be believably cast in a period piece like sorry Jessica Biel you have a face that knows about text messaging," a Twitter user joked.

Biel, caught wind of the joke and took to Instagram and offered up an equally hilarious response. The 'I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry' star shared a screenshot of the tweet alongside stills of herself in 'The Illusionist', set in 1900 and 2004's modern-day-set 'Cellular'.

In the photo from 'Cellular', the actor could be seen on the screen of a Nokia cell phone. "Born for wifi," she joked in the caption of the post, adding a laughing emoji. Fans had plenty to say in the comments as well. "Oh, I think you pulled this period piece off perfectly," said one. "On the record, I wholeheartedly disagree. Your face is stunning in any period!" another follower wrote.

"I think you look perfect in that classic time period," added another. On the other hand, there were some that thought the actor really couldn't pull it off. "She's not wrong now that I've read this I see it too lol," wrote a follower in reference to the Twitter user's original statement. "In all fairness if it ain't Kate Winslet or Kierra [sic] Knightly I'm not buying it," said another.

Biel has earned a slew of high-profile award nominations in 2018 for her work in 'The Sinner'. The star earned nominations for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Critic's Choice Award for her performance as Cora Tannetti, a woman who murders a seemingly random man. (ANI)

