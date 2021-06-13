Left Menu

Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 00:45 IST
Biden to name Pulse Nightclub a national memorial
US Presiden Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said on the fifth anniversary of a mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando that he will sign a bill naming the site as a national memorial.

The deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in U.S. history left 49 people dead and 53 people wounded as "Latin Night" was being celebrated at the club. Biden said in a statement Saturday that he has "stayed in touch with families of the victims and with the survivors who have turned their pain into purpose'' and described the club as "hallowed ground." The president emphasised that the country must do more to reduce gun violence, such as banning assault weapons and closing loopholes in regulations that enable gun buyers to bypass background checks.

Biden said the nation must acknowledge that gun violence has hurt members of the LGBTQ community.

"We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of colour," Biden said.

White House advisers Susan Rice and Cedric Richmond hosted a virtual roundtable on Friday with LGBTQ leaders, gun violence survivors and gun control advocates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in Siberian deep freeze; How primates are aiding the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana

Science News Roundup: Tiny creature comes back to life after 24,000 years in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020; Japan expects G7 members to support Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Revamped Italy show they can shine at Euro 2020;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021