Kim Kardashian has no regrets as 'Keeping Up' reality series ends

After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the television series that made Kim Kardashian and her siblings household names, took its final bow on Thursday with hugs, tears and gratitude. "I have no regrets. This was, like, the best decade and a half of my life," Kim Kardashian says in the finale.

A Minute With: Boy George on turning 60, new music and biopic

Culture Club frontman Boy George is looking for an actor to play him in a new music biopic due to start filming this summer. The British singer, who turns 60 next week, launched the casting call on social media in April for the movie called "Karma Chameleon" after one of the band's 1980s hits.

Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear. Ahmed, the "Sound of Metal" star and the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, said the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion would include funding and mentoring for Muslim story tellers in the early stages of their careers.

Placido Domingo honoured in Spain after harassment allegations

Spanish opera star Placido Domingo was honoured with an award at Madrid's Teatro Real on Thursday, a day after receiving a standing ovation for his first performance in his home country since a union said he had routinely harassed women. Spain last year cancelled planned performances by Domingo at publicly funded theatres, while the singer pulled out of shows after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with female performers.

