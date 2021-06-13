Left Menu

Maharashtra Minister Yashomati Thakur slams Anupam Kher, targets his earlier petrol price hike tweet

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur dug out Anupam Kher's 2010 tweet to share a sarcastic comment on the current petrol, diesel price hike crisis in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-06-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 14:24 IST
Yashomati Thakur, Anupam Kher (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sandip Kumar Singh Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur dug out Anupam Kher's 2010 tweet to share a sarcastic comment on the current petrol, diesel price hike crisis in the country.

Yashomati Thakur has had her hands on Anupam Kher's 2010 tweet which read "My driver Sabir called that he won't come for duty."Why".His reply, "Sir PRICE RISE is NOT affecting this Govt but it is affecting ME".True." Taking the advantage of the current situation where the petrol and diesel prices have crossed the 100 rupees mark, Congress Minister Yashomati Thakur took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Even I am worried for Anupam Kher's Driver Sabir Now".

This is not the first time that the Congress party has targeted Bollywood stars on petrol diesel price hike. Earlier the Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole also slammed megastar Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities on keeping mum on the petrol-diesel price hike.

Not only had this, but Patole even warned the stars about banning their films in the state if they would not speak up on the crisis. Later he apologised for the same. (ANI)

