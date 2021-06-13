Left Menu

Anil Kapoor's latest social media post proves age is just a number

The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one who is quite active on social media keeps fans updated about his life through regular posts. On Sunday, the star shared recent pictures from a photoshoot, proving yet again that age is just a number.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:11 IST
Anil Kapoor's latest social media post proves age is just a number
Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'ever-young' Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is one who is quite active on social media keeps fans updated about his life through regular posts. On Sunday, the star shared recent pictures from a photoshoot, proving yet again that age is just a number. Anil, who been acting in films since the late '70s, even after four decades in showbiz seems to be at the peak of his fitness and charm. Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, in the caption, he wrote "Being yourself is the easiest way of looking effortless..."

Even today, the 64-year-old star has been posing some serious challenge for the younger generation in the industry with his charismatic looks and swag. The actor has often spoken about his love for fitness and how exercising regularly keeps him happy. In fact, his Instagram handle has several inspiring posts that show him in the midst of his exercise routine.

From running on the beach to skipping and trying out different workouts, Anil enjoys pushing himself when it comes to fitness. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK' on OTT platform Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured his daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Besides this, Anil will also be starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'ANIMAL' along with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-month low; EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 infections at more than two-mont...

 Global
2
New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

New AWS Israel (Tel Aviv) Region to open in first half of 2023

 Global
3
BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

BigBox VR, developer of Population: One, joins Facebook

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021