Shefali Shah resumes shooting for series 'Human'

Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has resumed shooting for medical thriller web series Human. Human is produced by the Delhi Crime actors husband, filmmaker Vipul Shah, who also serves as a co-director alongside Zubaan helmer Mozez Singh. HUMAN Day47, Shefali Shah wrote reposting the video shared by Singh, who has also penned the screenplay.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:26 IST
Actor Shefali Shah on Sunday said she has resumed shooting for medical thriller web series ''Human''. ''Human'' is produced by the ''Delhi Crime'' actor's husband, filmmaker Vipul Shah, who also serves as a co-director alongside ''Zubaan'' helmer Mozez Singh. The show, which went on floors in January this year, revolves around the underbelly of the human drug testing and the world of medical scam.

''#AndWeAreBack! #HUMAN #Day47,'' Shefali Shah wrote reposting the video shared by Singh, who has also penned the screenplay. Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have written the dialogues for the series.

The team returned to the sets of the show over a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

As part of the unlock measures issued by the government on June 5, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

