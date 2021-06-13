Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 18:29 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies; A Minute With: Boy George on turning 60, new music and biopic
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: Boy George on turning 60, new music and biopic

Culture Club frontman Boy George is looking for an actor to play him in a new music biopic due to start filming this summer. The British singer, who turns 60 next week, launched the casting call on social media in April for the movie called "Karma Chameleon" after one of the band's 1980s hits.

Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear. Ahmed, the "Sound of Metal" star and the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, said the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion would include funding and mentoring for Muslim story tellers in the early stages of their careers.

