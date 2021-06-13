Left Menu

Ashish Pant's 'Uljhan/The Knot' to have Asia premiere at Shanghai International Film Festival

Filmmaker Ashish Pants feature directorial debut UljhanThe Knot, starring Saloni Batra, will have its Asia premiere at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival SIFF.The 24th edition of the festival began on Friday and will conclude on June 20.Batra, best known for starring in 2018 movie Soni, shared the news of her new films selection on Instagram.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:06 IST
Filmmaker Ashish Pant's feature directorial debut ''Uljhan/The Knot'', starring Saloni Batra, will have its Asia premiere at the ongoing Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF).

The 24th edition of the festival began on Friday and will conclude on June 20.

Batra, best known for starring in 2018 movie ''Soni'', shared the news of her new film's selection on Instagram. ''Super stoked to share, 'Uljhan'/ 'The Knot' having its Asia premiere at the prestigious @shanghaiinternationalff 2021 (11th to 20th June),'' she wrote. The film, also starring Vikas Kumar of ''Hamid'' fame, follows a married couple Geeta and Shirish, who injure a pedestrian in a car accident and focuses on how they deal with its practical as well as emotional implications is the plot of the story.

''Uljhan/The Knot'' screened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) last month. The film is produced by Route One Productions in association with Kartikeya Narayan Singh and Christopher Zalla. Apart from ''Uljhan/The Knot'', SIFF will also see the international premiere of director Gaurav Madan's ''Barah by Barah'' (12X12 Untitled), starring ''Thappad'' actor Geetika Vidya, Gyanendra Tripathi, Bhumika Dube among others.

