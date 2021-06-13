Left Menu

Here's how Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani on her birthday

Actor Disha Patani on Sunday turned a year older, and to make her birthday special, her rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff posted an adorable wish.

Here's how Tiger Shroff wished Disha Patani on her birthday
Actor Disha Patani on Sunday turned a year older, and to make her birthday special, her rumoured beau, actor Tiger Shroff posted an adorable wish. Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a video of him dancing with Disha.

"Happy bday villain," he captioned the post, wherein the two can be seen holding each other's hands while dancing. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna have also showered Disha with birthday wishes on social media.

Ayesha Shroff expressed her love for Disha by posting her candid and non-glamorous pictures on Instagram. "Happy birthday Deeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most," she wrote.

On the other hand, Krishna shared a string of stunning pictures her posing with Disha. "Happy day to you," she wrote on Instagram.

Disha has received birthday wishes from her 'Malang' co-stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu as well. "Wishing you a very happy birthday. Lots of love," Kunal wrote on Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday. Always stay your fun and fit self," Anil Kapoor tweeted. Speaking of her work projects, Disha, who was recently seen sharing screen space with superstar Salman Khan in 'Radhe', will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'. The film is a sequel to the 2014 hit film 'Ek Villain' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. (ANI)

