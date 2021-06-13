Award-winning Kannada actor meets with accident, critical
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2021 19:52 IST
Bengaluru, June 13 (PTI): National film award winner and Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay who met with a road accident here is in a critical condition, his brother Siddhesh Kumar said on Sunday.
The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday.
''He is in a coma after the accident. He sustained serious head injuries leading to internal bleeding. Doctors say the next 48 hours are critical for him,'' an emotional Kumar told reporters.
Vijay has earned accolades for his award-winning movie 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her).
