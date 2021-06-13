UP woman, her daughter killed in roof collapse due to rains
- Country:
- India
A 45-year-old woman and her daughter died while her son got seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed here due to rains, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Nagla Param village on Saturday night.
The deceased have been identified as Shyama Devi and her daughter Khusbu (14). Devi's 18-year-old son Mulayam Singh is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.
A UP government official, in a statement, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district magistrate to provide financial relief to the kin of the deceased.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mulayam Singh
- Devi
- Yogi Adityanath
- Nagla Param
- Khusbu
- Shyama Devi
ALSO READ
Kendall Jenner gushes over beau Devin Booker in latest candid picture
Fitbit to introduce snoring detection to its devices
'AT UP-ADITYANATH-BJP Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday '
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions
IIT-Ropar develops temperature data logger device for cold chain monitoring