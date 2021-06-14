Entertainment News Roundup: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend; Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

"In the Heights," the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, didn't hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. movie generated a wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film would reach $20 million. "In the Heights" also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio's parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn't report its digital viewership.

Actor Riz Ahmed leads bid to change way Muslims seen in movies

British actor Riz Ahmed on Thursday launched an effort to improve the way Muslims are depicted in movies after a study showed that they are barely seen and shown in a negative light when they do appear. Ahmed, the "Sound of Metal" star and the first Muslim to get a best actor Oscar nomination, said the Blueprint for Muslim Inclusion would include funding and mentoring for Muslim story tellers in the early stages of their careers.

