Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta resume shoot for 'Goodbye'

Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.Shooting on Goodbye, backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 11:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta on Monday started work on their upcoming film ''Goodbye'', a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols.

Shooting on ''Goodbye'', backed by Balaji Telefilms, came to a halt due to the second wave of the pandemic in April. According to a source close to the production banner, the actors resumed work on ''Goodbye'', which also features south star Rashmika Mandanna.

Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a selfie, wearing a mask.

''Seven AM... Driving to work... First day shooting after lockdown 2.0 on with the Pangolin mask.. and the manifestation: 'every day in ever way things will get better and better and better','' he wrote. Gupta shared a video on Instagram that saw her entering her vanity van.

''Back to shoot,'' she captioned the post.

As part of the unlock measures issued by the state government on June 5, the entertainment industry has been allowed to begin shoot with time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble amid all the necessary COVID-19 safety rules.

Bachchan had earlier informed his fans through his blog that the entire crew of ''Goodbye'' had been vaccinated and extreme precautions were being taken by the team.

The film is also produced by Reliance Entertainment.

