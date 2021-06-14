Left Menu

Neena Gupta 'back to shoot' post COVID-19 lockdown

After the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place, a lot of actors have returned to sets to work on their pending projects.

14-06-2021
After the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with COVID-19 protocols in place, a lot of actors have returned to sets to work on their pending projects. Veteran actor Neena Gupta has also resumed shooting. Taking to Instagram, Neena posted a short video of her going towards her vanity van.

"Back to shoot," she captioned the post. Neena looks extremely happy about starting shooting after a long time. For the unversed, Neena was spending time at her house in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand for the past few months.

Speaking of her projects, the veteran star will be seen in the second season of 'Masaba Masaba', 'Dial 100' and 'Goodbye'. In 'Goodbye', she will essay the role of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's wife. Today, Big B also took to social media and shared his excitement to resume shooting.

"7 a.m... driving to work..first day of shooting after lockdown 2.0..on with Pangolin mask," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram. According to reports, both Neena and Big B have started shooting for 'Goodbye' only. (ANI)

