Award-winning Kannada actor succumbs to injuries

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-06-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru, Jun 14 (PTI): National award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who sustained injuries in a road accident, succumbed at a private hospital here on Monday, sources said.

''He is brain dead and his family has to decide whether they can donate his organs,'' a doctor attending on the actor told reporters.

Condoling Vijay's death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he was deeply pained to know about it and expressed his sorrow.

The actor's motorcycle skidded on Saturday night at JP Nagar in the city and resulted in him sustaining serious head injuries.

Vijay had won the national award for his performance in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her) in 2015.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

