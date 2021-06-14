'Godmama' Jennifer Aniston pens a cool birthday wish for Courteney Cox's daughter

'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played on-screen best friends for 10 years as Rachel Green and Monica Geller, have maintained a good friendship with each other in real life too. In fact, Jennifer considers Courteney's daughter Coco as her god-daughter. And now on the occasion of her 17th birthday on Monday, Jennifer has posted a cool wish for the teenager on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jennifer uploaded a throwback picture of holding Coco in her arms. "Happy birthday my sweet Cocolicious! Godmama loves you," she captioned the post.

Courteney has also posted an adorable birthday wish for her daughter on social media. "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much," she wrote on Instagram, adding a string of beautiful images and videos of Coco.

Speaking of Jennifer and Courteney, the two were recently seen in the reunion episode of the hit sitcom 'Friends'. Other actors David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow were also a part of the episode. 'Friends' originally aired for 10 seasons on NBC from 1994 to 2004. The beloved sitcom followed the story of six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. (ANI)

