Kevin Bacon tapped to play the villain in 'The Toxic Avenger' reboot

14-06-2021
''Mystic River'' star Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of Legendary's reboot of ''Toxic Avenger'' as a villain.

The reboot of the 1984 film from schlock movie house Troma Entertainment already has Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige on board with the shooting set to begin later this month in Bulgaria. Macon Blair, who also wrote the script for the story, is set to direct the movie.

The story revolves around a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which first broke the news of Bacon's casting.

The original film was a huge hit for Troma and expanded into three sequels, a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series, and even a Marvel Comic.

''Game of Thrones'' star Dinklage will play the hero in the reboot.

Bacon, who has played badies in a number of Hollywood projects including ''X Men: First Class'', is currently starring in drama series ''City on a Hill''.

