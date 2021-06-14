Kanika Dhillon slams Navjot Gulati for his 'sexist' remarks, Taapsee Pannu lends support

Author-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon slammed screenwriter Navjot Gulati for comments that didn't go down well with her. Kanika called out Navjot for remarks she perceived as 'sexist' and 'misogynist' and found support in actor Taapsee Pannu. Navjot, known for writing 'Jai Mummy Di' and 'Ginny Weds Sunny', took a jibe at Kanika over the writing credits she received for the upcoming film 'Haseen Dillruba' which stars Taapsee in the lead.

The trailer of the movie recently dropped, and Kanika had received prominent credits as the writer of the project. Navjot wrote in a recent tweet that the key to scoring a 'top billing as screenwriter' is to 'marry into the production house'. Kanika, calling out the writer, said that the comments reeked of sexism, and added that Navjot has a 'pea-sized brain'.

She tweeted, "Hi @Navjotalive, I am quite shocked by ur extremely SEXIST - MYSOGINIST and bordering on IDIOTIC comment Neither will I list down my body of work cos ur pea sized brain will not be able to process a successful woman making it on her own! U may hav a brain freeze! Have a good day." She wrote in a subsequent tweet, "And mr @Navjotalive because of writers like YOU - who display their STUPIDITY on something tht should be Applauded as a welcome step by the writing fraternity- other very deserving writers do not get top Billing as is their right--- shame on u!"

Taapsee supported Kanika, and wrote in a tweet, "A progressive call to credit a writer turned into a sexist rant by the age old misogyny of crediting a woman's success to the house she marries in or the man she married. Your righteous call for equal credit can't be overtaken by the bitterness in u." Navjot in his tweet posted on June 11 had written, "If you want top billing as a Screenwriter in a trailer(something that should be the norm)You need to marry into the production house. Once the Writer becomes a family member, is treated like an Actor-Star. #Goals."

His tweet came on the same day as the trailer for 'Haseen Dillruba' released. Kanika, the writer of films such as 'Judgementall Hai Kya' and 'Manmarziyaan', was given a prominent mention in the trailer. Kanika had recently got married to Himanshu Sharma, a longtime creative partner of filmmaker Aanand L Rai, whose Colour Yellow Productions has produced 'Haseen Dillruba'. Himanshu is also a film writer known for movies like 'Raanjhana', 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', among others.

The upcoming film 'Haseen Dillruba' also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshwardhan Rane. Directed by Vinil Mathew, 'Haseen Dillruba' is set to premiere on Netflix on July 2. (ANI)

