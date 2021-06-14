Left Menu

Taapsee jets off to vacation with sister in Russia

Ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu has headed to Moscow, Russia with her younger sister Shagun Pannu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:25 IST
Taapsee jets off to vacation with sister in Russia
Taapsee Pannu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the release of her film 'Haseen Dillruba', actor Taapsee Pannu has headed to Moscow, Russia with her younger sister Shagun Pannu. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee has posted several pictures from her vacation with Shagun.

"Time to surround myself with colours, sit on street side, looking at the sky, take a deep breath and say 'all is well'...also, hello Moscow. Let's feel close to 'normal' again," she wrote along with a picture of her sitting against the backdrop of Moscow's beautiful buildings. In one of the images, Taapsee can be seen walking in the lanes of Moscow.

"The joy of walking in such lanes. Tapctravels," she added. Before boarding the flight, she even took to Instagram Stories and updated her fans about her trip.

"'Time out' time ...the usual suspects are off again," she had captioned the post. Coming back to her project 'Haseen Dillruba', the Netflix film is directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which is set to release on July 2.

The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021