Akshay Kumar denies reports of slashing his fees for 'Bellbottom'

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday dismissed reports claiming that he has agreed to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crore for his upcoming film Bellbottom on the request of producer Vashu Bhagnani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 16:35 IST
Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday dismissed reports claiming that he has agreed to reduce his fees by Rs 30 crore for his upcoming film ''Bellbottom'' on the request of producer Vashu Bhagnani. ''Bellbottom'', which was earlier scheduled to be released theatrically in April, has been pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. With no new date locked and the uncertainty around its release, a recent report on an entertainment website stated that Vashu Bhagnani had asked Kumar to slash his fees to ensure the film remains within budget and the actor agreed. Kumar took to Twitter and slammed the portal for the ''fake'' news. ''What waking up to fake scoops feels like,'' the actor wrote on the mircoblogging site.

Vashu Bhagnani also dismissed the report. ''No truth to this news at all,'' the producer tweeted. Vashu Bhagnani is backing the espionage thriller along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, ''Bellbottom'' also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor.

