Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:00 IST
Shreya Ghoshal receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine
Shreya Ghoshal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Shreya took to his Instagram handle and posted her video of getting the jab, along with the caption, "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

As soon as Shreya's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate her. The post received more than 2 lakh likes. A few days back, the 37-year-old singer had revealed the name of her son by sharing his first picture on Instagram.

The singer wrote, "Introducing- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream@shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life" The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade. In March, Shreya had announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021