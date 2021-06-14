Shreya Ghoshal receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who welcomed her first baby boy Devyaan with husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Shreya took to his Instagram handle and posted her video of getting the jab, along with the caption, "While #Devyaan was sleeping peacefully at home, I quickly went out to get my first dose of vaccination today!! It's absolutely safe for new mothers to get vaccinated for covid as recommended by my doctors. Just like anyone else, if your are a nursing mother, you too can get your shots. #covishield #vaccinationdone #covidvacccine."

As soon as Shreya's Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to appreciate her. The post received more than 2 lakh likes. A few days back, the 37-year-old singer had revealed the name of her son by sharing his first picture on Instagram.

The singer wrote, "Introducing- 'Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya' He arrived on 22nd May and changed our lives forever. In that first glimpse as he was born he filled our hearts with a kind of love only a mother & a father can feel for their child. Pure uncontrollable overwhelming love. It is still feeling like a dream@shiladitya and I are so grateful for this beautiful gift of life" The singer tied the knot with Mukhopadhyaya, in 2015 after a courtship of almost a decade. In March, Shreya had announced her pregnancy with a picture of herself cradling her baby bump.

The talented singer, who has mesmerised audiences with melodious songs like 'Manwa Laage', 'Piyu Bole' and 'Bairi Piya', tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)

