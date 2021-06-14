Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend; Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend "In the Heights," the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, didn't hit all the right notes in its box office debut. His agency Shelter Entertainment Group later confirmed the news to other media.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 18:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend; Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media
Ned Beatty Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

"In the Heights," the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, didn't hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. movie generated a wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film would reach $20 million. "In the Heights" also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio's parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn't report its digital viewership.

Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media

Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, known for roles in the movies Deliverance, Superman and Network, has died at the age of 83, media reports said on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty told https://bit.ly/3vnpryj The Hollywood Reporter. His agency Shelter Entertainment Group later confirmed the news to other media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

