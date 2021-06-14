Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty Kundra lists benefits of 'Parsva Sukhasana'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday explained the benefits of 'Parsva Sukhasana' asana.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:14 IST
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday explained the benefits of 'Parsva Sukhasana' asana. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa wrote: " Sometimes, one needs to start their week on a calm and quiet note. Today is one such day for me when I just want to relax my mind and calm myself down. So today, I practiced the Parsva Sukhasana.

"It helps relieve the pent up stress and anxiety that gradually affects the immune system and one's overall health. Physically, it helps stretch the neck, shoulders, obliques, and back." Along with it, she posted a video of her doing the particular asana.

"Tale some time off whenever you can, choose to practice this asana, and let your mind and body just go with the flow. A calm and composed mind and body can deal with a lot more than we can think of," Shilpa explained. Shilpa's fitness video has definitely given social media users a dose of motivation.

"This is amazing. Will try to do this," a fan commented. "Thank you for sharing this Shilpa. I will try to practice this asana," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shilpa will be next seen in 'Hungama 2', which also stars Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jaaferi. She is also a lart 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2021