U'khand: Kainchi Dham to have no celebrations on foundation day

For the second year in a row, the gates of Neem Karoli Baba's Hanuman temple at Kainchi Dham will not open for devotees on its foundation day on Tuesday an occasion for which celebrations by his devotees used to start days in advance.

The temple gates had to be shut down for devotees a few days back to check the spread of COVID-19 in the light of an order of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Neem Karoli Baba who had the likes of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zukerberg, Grammy award nominee singer Jai Uttal and actress Julia Roberts among his ardent followers had founded the Hanuman temple on June 15 in 1964.

Its foundation day used to be a special occasion for Baba's devotees for more than half a century with celebrations starting well in advance.

However, the temple wears a deserted look with its gates closed and hardly anyone to be seen around a day ahead of its foundation day on Tuesday.

Community kitchens or 'bhandaras', public feasts and distribution of special ''prasad'' among devotees marked the day each year until the pandemic broke out in 2020.

Jobs, who was also a spiritual seeker at heart, gave up his adolescent dream of becoming a ''sanyasi'' or an ascetic after learning about the precepts of Baba who believed not just in ‘sanyas’ but also in ‘karma’ as a method to serve humanity, records available with Kainchi temple trust stated.

When Jobs came to India in search of a spiritual guru in the 1970s and learnt about the philosophy of Neem Karoli Baba he gave up the idea of leading a life of renunciation and instead served humanity through ways other than spiritual, baba's disciples here said.

He visited India in search of a spiritual guru in 1974 and came into contact with disciples of Maharaj ji (as Neem Karoli Baba is affectionately called by his followers) at Kainchi Dham and learnt about his precepts, a disciple of Baba Neem Karoli Alok Sah of Vrindavan School in Nainital said.

''Jobs stayed at Kainchi Dham for a few days. He was interested to meet the immortal Herakhan Maharaj. However, Steve gave up the idea of ''sanyas'' (life of renunciation) later under the influence of Maharaj ji's teachings and decided to work for human welfare through technological innovations,” Kainchi Dham Trust’s manager Vinod Joshi said, quoting the records.

''He remained spiritual at heart until his death and regularly studied literature about Maharaj ji, Herakhan Maharaj and Buddhism,” Joshi said.

He said Maharaj Ji's philosophy of karma and serving humanity through it had made a big impression on Jobs.

''Maharaj ji believed that spirituality is not the only way for the betterment of society. Karma and service are equally important and Steve seems to have taken the cue from this very thought,'' another devotee Bimal Pande said.

Sah of Vrindavan School Nainital said Jobs was closely associated with the work of Neem Karoli Ashram at Taos in the US. US citizen Mishell Marcos alias Raghu runs this ashram along with Hanuman foundation and all the recordings and technical assistance for preserving baba's work was provided by Steve's foundation.

''Searching for immortality Steve Jobs finally achieved it through a fusion of spirituality and modern techniques for posterity. Perhaps this was the blessing that Maharaj ji bestowed on him,'' Alok Sah said.

''Dr Richard Alpret, whom Baba renamed as Ramdass, is a very popular spiritual guru whose followers are spread all over the US, Canada and Europe. Ramdass was the link between Baba and his foreign disciples while Shri KK Sah was the interpreter between the two. Both of them were in close contact with Steve Jobs,'' Sah said.

Another devotee of Maharaj, Larry Brilliant is credited with eradication of smallpox worldwide. Lawrence ''Larry'' Brilliant worked with the World Health Organization from 1973-1976 helping to successfully eradicate smallpox.

He is presently serving as the chairman of the Board of Ending Pandemics and is also on the boards of the Sewa Foundation and Dharma Platform.

Brillant spent several years in India studying at the ashram with Neem Karoli Baba. Maharaj Ji renamed him Subramanyum. On the advice of Neem Karoli Baba, Brillant undertook the challenging task of eradicating smallpox.

Accounts of Brillant's encounters with Maharaj ji can be found in the book ''Miracles of Love'' in a chapter narrated by himself.

Miracles of Maharaj ji are countless. Various accounts exist of Maharaj Ji being present at multiple places simultaneously, helping people with severe disabilities and illnesses, distributing limited amount of food to a vast crowd and many more.

Though the gates of Kainchi Dham are closed this year, disciples of Maharaj ji are organising ‘bhandaras’ for the needy at various places.

Joshi, an advocate and disciple of Baba, said, ''We have been organising ‘bhandaras’ for people in hospitals during these testing times. Not only is this food coming in handy for the needy but we also believe many lives have been saved as a result of this prasad.'' ''With our recent struggles with coronavirus, perhaps it's time for Maharaj ji to bless us with his healing touch yet again,'' Joshi said.

