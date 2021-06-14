Left Menu

Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin to reprise roles in 'Greenland' sequel

Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk's Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel's G-BASE will be producing a sequel feature to the 2020 action thriller 'Greenland'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:11 IST
Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin to reprise roles in 'Greenland' sequel
Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Producer and financier Anton, Basil Iwanyk's Thunder Road Pictures and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel's G-BASE will be producing a sequel feature to the 2020 action thriller 'Greenland'. According to Variety, the core filmmaking team will be returning, with director Ric Roman Waugh headlining from a script by 'Greenland' writer Chris Sparling. Butler will be reprising his role as structural engineer John Garrity alongside co-star Morena Baccarin as Allison Garrity.

In a continuation of the story, the Garrity family, who survive a near-extinction level event when an interstellar comet hits Earth, must leave the safety of the Greenland bunker and embark on a perilous journey across the decimated frozen wasteland of Europe to find a new home. 'Greenland: Migration' is being produced by Thunder Road's Iwanyk and Brendon Boyea, G-BASE's Butler and Siegel, and Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois. Anton is fully financing the film and controlling all rights.

The first feature, 'Greenland', defied global box office expectations when it debuted last summer to robust box office numbers amidst worldwide lockdowns and limited theater capacity. The film launched at the number one spot theatrically in over 26 countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Russia. Following the U.S. and international theatrical roll-out by STX, the film debuted digitally on SVOD followed by an exclusive run in the U.S. on HBO Max. As per Variety, the movie topped the rental features VOD list on both Apple and Google Play at a premium rental price. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021