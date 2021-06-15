Left Menu

India to participate in World Expo at Dubai from October to March, 2021: Jitendra Sinfgh

India will participate in the World Expo at Dubai from October to March next year and showcase 11 themes, including space technology, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

India will participate in the World Expo at Dubai from October to March next year and showcase 11 themes, including space technology, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. A statement quoting Singh said India will present to the world its leadership role in areas like pharma, gems and jewellery, start-ups, food processing, ancient heritage and culture, besides its proven prowess in the space sector.

The World Expo is being organised from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and it will also coincide with India's 75th year of Independence. As many as 192 countries will participate in the expo where India will showcase 11 themes, including space technology. Its title is ''Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'', the statement said.

Singh is the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office and looks after the Department of Space.

