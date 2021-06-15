Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in April 2022

Left Menu

Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming movie 'Bullet Train' has finally got a release date. The film, helmed by David Leitch, will release on April 8, 2022.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-06-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:57 IST
Brad Pitt. Image Credit: ANI
Hollywood star Brad Pitt's upcoming movie 'Bullet Train' has finally got a release date. The film, helmed by David Leitch, will release on April 8, 2022. Apart from Pitt, the forthcoming film also stars Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benito A Martinez Ocasio and Sandra Bullock, reported Variety.

The film's screenplay has been written by Zak Olkewicz. Based on the book 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka, the movie follows five assassins who find themselves on a bullet train in Japan and realise that their assignments are related. Kelly McCormick, Leitch and Antoine Fuqua serve as producers on the project. Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O'Connor and Kat Samick are executive producers.

It was reported by Variety back in December that the film's set was shut down due to a COVID scare. 'Bullet Train' will screen in IMAX and premium large formats. It will open alongside the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' sequel, Robert Eggers' 'The Northman', an untitled live-action Disney film and an untitled Universal film.

Apart from 'Bullet Train', Sony Pictures also announced the release date of Kitao Sakurai's comedy 'Oh Hell No', which is set to hit the big screen on July 1, 2022. The movie will go up against 'Minions: The Rise of Gru', the second prequel and fifth installment in the burgeoning 'Despicable Me' franchise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

