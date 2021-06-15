Entertainment News Roundup: Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend; Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: 'In the Heights' Disappoints With $11 Million Opening Weekend

"In the Heights," the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway show, didn't hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. movie generated wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film would reach $20 million. "In the Heights" also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio's parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn't report its digital viewership.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured kissing as 'Bennifer' returns

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been pictured exchanging passionate kisses, apparently confirming weeks of fevered rumors that they have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago. Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post on Monday showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

Artists from around the world who have overcome adversity have joined forces in a new recording of the 1990s song "You Gotta Be". Deaf British dancer Chris Fonseca and Brazilian musician Johnathan Bastos, who has partially formed arms, are among the 13 contributors to the track, released on Monday.

Actor Ned Beatty has died at age 83 - media

Hollywood actor Ned Beatty, known for roles in the movies Deliverance, Superman, and Network, has died at the age of 83, media reports said on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home, his daughter Blossom Beatty told https://bit.ly/3vnpryj The Hollywood Reporter. His agency Shelter Entertainment Group later confirmed the news to other media.

