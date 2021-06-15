Left Menu

Jackie Hoffman, Allison Guinn to recur on 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' season 4

''Feud'' star Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn, known for ''Boardwalk Empire'', have joined the season four cast of Amazon's 1950s-set dramedy, ''The Marvelous Mrs Maisel''.

The actors are set for recurring roles on the upcoming chapter of the multiple award-winning series from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

According to Deadline, the character details are being kept under wraps.

The previous season saw Rachel Brosnahan's Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling.

The series also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

''This Is Us'' star Milo Ventimiglia is part of the new season as a guest star.

Production on the fourth season began in January this year in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

